The National Chamber Ensemble has announced plans for its 2021-22 season that include in-person performances at Gunston Arts Center and Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, with the shows also filmed for streaming online.
“After a year in seclusion, [we have] put together a great season of some of the most beautiful, uplifting and favorite works, including those we have never programmed before,” the arts organization said in announcing its 15th-anniversary season on July 28.
Dubbed “Reuniting with the Masters – Live,” the season will kick off Nov. 6 with the works of English composer Edward Elgar. A holiday concert is slated for Dec. 18, with a Valentine’s concert featuring the works of Brahms and Schumann on Feb. 12.
Additional performances are slated for March 19 and May 22, with the organization’s Outstanding Young Artist Competition taking place in November.
Tickets (for either in-person or online) are $36 for adults, $18 for students, with season subscriptions available at $129. For information, see the Website at https://www.nationalchamberensemble.org.