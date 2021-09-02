[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was neck-and-neck, but Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport came out slightly ahead of Washington Dulles International Airport in a survey of passengers using the two facilities during the first six months of 2021.
Reagan National rated 90 on a 0-to-100 scale, with Dulles right behind at 89, according to the survey, conducted for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Authority officials called it an “overwhelmingly positive response” from travelers.
Highest scoring in the survey were the parking experience and restroom cleanliness.