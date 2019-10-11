Long Branch Nature Center will host a program on “Invasive Wildlife of South Florida” on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
Designed for adults (and youth 16 and older accompanied by an adult), the program will draw lessons from the Everglades and other areas of Florida, where the introduction of non-native species has damaged the ecosystem.
The program is free. For information, call (703) 228-6535.
