Arlington nature centers are hosting upcoming invasive-species-removal events:
• Gulf Branch Nature Center will host a morning of removing invasive plants in preparation for springtime on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“We are making a real difference, with the return of ferns and wildflowers and the animals that depend on them in areas once covered in destructive invasive plants,” nature-center officials said.
Adults, teens and families with children ages 8 and older are invited to participate in the free event. For information, call (703) 228-3403.
• Long Branch Nature Center will host a morning of removing invasive plants in preparation for springtime on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Adults, teens and families with children ages 8 and older are invited to participate in the free event. For information, call (703) 228-6535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.