Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.