Sept. 17 is the deadline for applications to the fall 2021 session of the Arlington County government’s Neighborhood College program, to be conducted online.
“The program is geared toward Arlingtonians who want to become more involved in neighborhood and countywide issues,” government officials said. “Participants will learn about many aspects of Arlington County government and practice core communication and influencing skills that are key to civic engagement and leadership.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a resident of or business owner in Arlington. Classes will take place on Thursdays from Oct. 7 to Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Classes are conducted in English with Spanish interpretation provided as needed.
Since its launch in 2000, nearly 400 participants have graduated from Neighborhood College. Katie Cristol (Class of 2012) and Matt de Ferranti (Class of 2017), who went on to serve on the County Board, were among participants.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at https://projects.arlingtonva.us/neighborhood-conservation/college/.