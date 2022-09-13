The start of a new school year has brought a new tool for Arlington secondary-school students in need of academic assistance.
And they can receive it at any time of the day or night.
The county school system has contracted with a firm called Paper to provide 24/7 online support, in English and Spanish, to students.
Tutors will provide assistance in a variety of subject areas, and offer feedback on essays or other writing required of students.
The new service is “really a great opportunity for any student or family member who might need access at any time,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said.
While on-demand service is limited to English and Spanish, students wishing to use other languages can request it and then access it at a mutually convenient time.
