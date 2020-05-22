“Shelter in Place,” a new online exhibition by Gallery Underground, will run for the month of June online at www.galleryunderground.org.
“The June show focuses on artwork that member artists have been creating while sheltering at home,” organizers said. “Some works are inspired by artists dreaming of travel, or gathering at favorite places; others have been inspired by home – gardens, still-lifes, family. ”
The gallery, located at 2100 Crystal Drive and operated by the Arlington Artists Alliance, is closed due to the public-health situation, but plans to reopen when it is deemed safe.
