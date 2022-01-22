As the Arlington County Republican Committee begins casting its annual net for local candidates, the party will have a new leader at the helm.
Lori Urban will lead the GOP’s monthly meeting – slated for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Club – in her first meeting as chair since succeeding Andrew Loposser in December.
Loposser dropped his county chairmanship to concentrate on his role as 8th District Republican Committee chair. Urban will serve until at least the party’s reorganization meeting in the spring.
(The Arlington County Democratic Committee, too, has new leadership, as Steve Baker earlier this month was elected party chair to succeed Jill Caiazzo, who wrapped up two two-year stints at the helm.)
After polling the GOP rank-and-file, the Arlington Republican Committee will hold its upcoming monthly meetings on Thursdays.
“A significant percentage of respondents said Thursday as the best day of the week to meet,” Urban said, adding that “we are excited to ring in a new year.”
Last year, Republicans fielded candidates for all four House of Delegates seats that incorporate a portion of Arlington. The goal, replicated in other Democratic-leaning areas of the commonwealth by the GOP, was not necessarily to win, but to turn out Republican voters for the statewide ticket.
Arlington Republicans did not, however, field candidates for County Board or School Board in 2021.
One County Board seat and one School Board seat – each currently occupied by a Democrat – will be on the November ballot. Depending on the outcome of court proceedings, so, too, could each of the state’s 100 House of Delegates seats.
