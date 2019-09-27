The Alliance for Housing Solutions will honor the Shared Prosperity Initiative with its 2019 Ellen M. Bozman Affordable Housing Award.
The initiative is an outreach effort of the Arlington Community Foundation, supported by the national Shared Prosperity Partnership in collaboration with other organizations. It aims to create “inclusive growth” in communities through new ideas and increased investment in existing programs.
“While the initiative is still in its first year, it has already shown the potential for great impact on affordable housing in Arlington,” the Alliance for Housing Solutions said in announcing the award.
The honor will be bestowed during an event slated for Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. The name of the award honors the late Ellen Bozman, a longtime Arlington County Board member and cofounder of the Alliance for Housing Solutions.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.
