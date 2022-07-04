The Arlington County Police Department’s ranks are now 12 stronger after a dozen new officers on June 22 completed training at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy.
While there, they completed more than 800 hours of instruction.
“This training, coupled with their strong work ethic and personal character, will serve as an important foundation in their ongoing training curriculum,” Police Chief Andy Penn said. “I am proud of their accomplishments.”
The seven women and five men who comprised the Arlington contingent were part of the 146th session of the academy. Three are military veterans; two are bilingual (English-Spanish). In addition, two are natives of Arlington, one having graduated from Yorktown High School and one from Wakefield High School.
The new officers have now embarked on the department’s 12-week field-training program, paired with a training officer.
