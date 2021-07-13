[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If you find yourself enjoying the outdoor-seating area at the future Silver Diner at North Glebe Road and Wilson Boulevard and you’re an Arlington resident, thank yourself – you helped make it possible.
Arlington County Board members on July 17 are expected to allow the restaurant to use 229 square feet of public right-of-way to round out its proposed 961-square-foot “outdoor café” in a new project coming to 750 North Glebe Road.
The extra space will allow the restaurant to seat 68 in the outdoor area, located under canopies. County staff, which supports the request, says there will be enough right-of-way remaining to provide sufficient sidewalk space along Wilson Boulevard, although at least one critic of the proposal is dubious about that.
The restaurant is expected to be open 24 hours a day, but county staff is seeking to restrict outdoor-space use to 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
If approved, the outdoor-seating proposal will return to the County Board for a review next year, or earlier if any major issues arise.
The parcel at 750 North Glebe is soon to be home to a 12-story mixed-use development that includes nearly 500 residential units and ground-floor retail.