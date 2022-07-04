The new president of the Arlington Rotary Club will be drawing on his own positive experiences with the club while a student at Wakefield High School to help guide the organization for the coming year.
David Baas was in Rotary’s “Interact” club at the school when, as a senior in 2011, he participated in an exchange of 40 students from Pakistan.
“My high-school experience was as fun as it was eye-opening, and was the driving force in my wanting to become a Rotarian,” Baas said. He joined the club after graduation from the College of William and Mary in 2016.
Baas was born in Ethiopia and, with two siblings, was adopted by the U.S. ambassador to that country and his wife. The family moved to Arlington in 1996, where David Baas attended the dual-immersion program at Key Elementary School and Gunston Middle School. After graduation from college, he served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica.
Baas’s vision for the club includes expanding partnership, increasing accessibility and engagement for new club members and expanding service opportunities that address community needs.
“It is an ambitious agenda, but it builds on the direction the club has been taking in recent years,” said Tony Weaver, who recently finished up service as club president.
The Arlington Rotary Club is one of 46,000 local clubs with 1.4 million members in 200 countries. At the local level, the club partners with organizations that include AHC Inc., the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, Bridges to Independence and Path Forward (formerly the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network), as well as supporting the dual-immersion program at Key Elementary/Escuela Key.
