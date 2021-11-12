[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After embarking on what they described as a nationwide search, the Arlington County Board didn’t have to leave the building to find their next county attorney.
Board members have selected MinhChau Corr, who has served in the county attorney’s office since 2010 and had been deputy county attorney since 2018, to fill the post left vacant by the departure of longtime County Attorney Stephen MacIsaac earlier this year.
Corr had served as interim county attorney prior to receiving the post permanently. She will oversee an office of 14 lawyers and three support staff.
Corr “has earned the respect of colleagues in the County Attorney’s Office and the County Board,” County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti said in a statement. “We are happy to recognize her work ethic, leadership, and commitment and we look forward to working with her over the years to come.” Corr is one of the very few staff members who work directly for the County Board, rather than the county manager.
Born in Vietnam, Corr immigrated with her family to the U.S. in 1991. She earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from George Mason University.
The county attorney’s provides legal advice to the County Board and county-government agencies. It is distinct from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, which handles criminal matters and is headed by an elected prosecutor.