The Arlington Career Center will see additional coursework in the 2022-23 school year, aimed at providing better alignment with the statewide career-and-technical-education curriculum.
“We’re adding more courses so [students] can continue to pursue their interests and passions,” said Tyrone Byrd, the school system’s director of secondary education.
Courses designed to fill existing gaps or give students a pathway to certification in subject areas include:
• Aviation Technology II. • Culinary Arts III. • Emergency-Medical Technician I and III (the Career Center already has an EMT II course). • Biotechnology Foundations in Health and Medical Sciences. • Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair.
Byrd told School Board members that the new courses would smooth out gaps and allow more students to earn certification in the various fields.
“There’s a very complex matrix” to ensure appropriate courses are available for each certification area, he said.
Among courses coming to all middle schools starting next fall will be piano keyboarding, after a successful pilot at several schools.