[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The workforce of those employed in Arlington shrank 8.3 percent during the first year of the COVID crisis, nearly twice the national average, according to new federal data.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 19 that Arlington’s employment base of 170,200 during the first quarter was down 8.3 percent from a year before, compared to a national year-over-year decline of 4.5 percent.
Arlington was among 324 of the nation’s 343 largest counties that posted a year-over-year decline in total employment. Figures represent those employed within a jurisdiction, regardless or where they live, and provide a different economic indicator than monthly unemployment data, which focus on individuals’ places of residence.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses data compiled from unemployment figures reported by businesses to come up with its quarterly jobs report. The first-quarter report includes data from March 2020, before the economic impact of the pandemic and resulting government-imposed economic lockdowns hit hardest, and then from March 2021.
Nationally, employment during the first quarter stood at 140.46 million, down 4.5 percent from a year ago.
Among other Virginia jurisdictions included in the quarterly report:
• Total employment in Fairfax County stood at 594,500, down 3.8 percent from a year before. • Employment in Henrico County was 180,000, down 5.2 percent.
• Employment in Loudoun County was 166,800, down 5.3 percent.
• Employment in Virginia Beach was 167,600, down 4.5 percent.
• Employment in Richmond was 147,000, down 6.8 percent.
• Employment in Norfolk was 131,900, down 5.9 percent.
• Employment in Chesterfield County was 131,800, down 3.8 percent.
• Employment in Prince William County was 126,500, down 4 percent.
• Employment in Newport News was 100,000, down 3.9 percent.
• Employment in Chesapeake was 99,600, down 4.8 percent.
• Employment in Alexandria was 82,300, down 7.2 percent. (Virginia cities are included in the rankings because, unique among the 50 states, they are independent of surrounding counties.)
Across the nation, 312 of the 343 largest counties saw increases in average weekly wages, but that is somewhat illusory, because the pandemic’s impact disproportionately caused joblessness among lower-wage workers, boosting the average wage even if those still employed were not seeing bigger paychecks.
In the first quarter of 2021, the average weekly wage of $1,289 nationally was up 5.6 percent from a year before.