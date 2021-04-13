[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on April 17 are expected to approve a proposal for operation of a Saturday-only farmers’ market at the Metropolitan Park development of Pentagon City.
The proposal comes from the National Landing Business Improvement District, which aims to contract with Fresh Farm to conduct the market from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday from April to November.
The market would be located in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of South Fern Street.
County staff are supportive of the proposal, but propose a County Board review in one year.
