[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’ll be a three-day work week, so to speak, for Arlington students this week.
Classrooms will be closed on Nov. 2 for Election Day, and on Nov. 4, the school system will for the first time celebrate Diwali – a Hindu festival of lights – by taking the day off.
Arlington Public Schools is “the only [school system] in Northern Virginia, one of the few in Virginia,” to recognize the holiday, Superintendent Francisco Durán said Oct. 28.
Given the two days off this week, plus Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and a three-day break for Thanksgiving (Nov. 24-25-26), Arlington public-school students will be spending 16 days in class and 14 days out of it this month.