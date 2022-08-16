The new president of the Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) wants to build on past successes while also creating a bridge to the future.
“Now more than ever, AGLA can and should shine like a diamond in our community and serve as a model nationally and globally,” said T.J. Flavell, who has taken the reins of leadership from longtime president Bruce Hightower.
It is not Flavell’s first time in the post; he previously served as president and in 2018 was a recipient of the organization’s Equality Award. The organization on Aug. 14 hosted a fund-raiser to support its Tiffany M. Joslyn Scholarship Fund, and in September will host its annual ice-cream social as a lead-in to other events.
Flavell is planning to host an “AGLA Listening Tour” at local restaurants and other venues to “hit it out of the ballpark for members and for the community-at-large.”
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.agla.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]