[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
New-for-2022 Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker has been named to a pair of House of Delegates committees for the session.
Parker (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) on Jan. 12 was appointed to the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns and the House Committee on Finance by new Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Woodstock).
Bennett-Parker last June defeated incumbent Del. Mark Levine to win the Democratic nomination in the 45th House District, then defeated Republican J.D. Maddox in the general election. She is a former member of the Alexandria City Council.
With the recently approved legislative-redistricting package, Bennett-Parker will lose the few Arlington precincts she currently has as of the next election, when her new district will gravitate south.
For now, however, Bennett-Parker remains one of the seven members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly, and the only rookie in the ranks.