The new 14-gate pier serving travelers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is expected to open in April, replacing previous bus transportation to regional jets on the north end of the facility.
The new pier, connected directly to the B/C Terminal, will include the newly designated gates 46 through 59, and will serve passengers traveling on regional operators under contract to American Airlines, the dominant carrier the airport.
“Hard-working crews will spend the next several weeks preparing the new 14-gate concourse for a ‘soft opening,’” airport authority officials said on March 16. The target date for opening is April 20.
Departing passengers using the terminal will enter the north checkpoint as they do now, then continue straight ahead for Gates 35-45 or follow signs to the left for Gate 46-59 that will turn them through a secure corridor to the new pier.
WH Smith – which will be building out spaces for news, gifts and retail locations on the new concourse – initially will open a centrally located temporary unit to sell travel essentials, sandwiches, beverages and grab-and-go snacks. Coffee and grab-and-go pastries will be provided by Peet’s Coffee.
New locations scheduled to open in over the summer in the new pier include Wolfgang Puck Bar & Bites, Peet’s Coffee, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, Capitol File News and InMotion Entertainment. Passengers using gates in the new pier also will be able to use concessions in the existing northernmost terminal (Gates 35-45).
Reagan National has been among the most hard-hit airports in the nation during the COVID crisis, due in large part to its reliance on business travel. But passenger counts nationally are coming back, if still slowly, leading to hopes that Reagan National will see a significant chunk of its travel back in coming months.
