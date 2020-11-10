Arlington County Board members on Nov. 14 are expected to award a contract for construction of a new playground adjacent to the Queens Court Residences in the western Rosslyn area.
The new facility, budgeted at $1.57 million, will include separate play areas for pre-school and grade-school children, as well as seating, native planting and stormwater-management planters.
The Donahue Cos. submitted the lowest bid among 11 firms competing. Its bid totaled $1.33 million.
The playground is part of the broader redevelopment of the western Rosslyn area, approved in 2016 by County Board members, which include the 12-story Queens Court Residences at 1801 North Quinn St., set for opening next year.
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, the developer of the 249-unit apartment building, agreed to provide a property easement and $125,000 to support construction of the playground.
