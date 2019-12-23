13 new police recruits graduate from academy, join Arlington force

The Arlington County Police Department’s 13 newest recruits graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Dec. 16.
The new officers will complete local and field-training programs before commencing solo patrol in the county.
One of the Arlington contingent, Officer M. Smith, was recognized with the Director’s Award for Academic Excellence and first place in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course.
Following local training, the new officers complete the Arlington department’s 12-week field-training, working alongside a training officer who is responsible for mentoring, teaching and evaluating them as they begin to apply knowledge gained during basic training at the academy to real-world situations they encounter when responding to calls for service.
Following successful completion of field training, the officers begin solo patrol.
