New recruits augment Arlington police force

Suffering staffing challenges like many public-safety agencies across the region and nation, the Arlington County Police Department recently marked the graduation of 23 new officers from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.
The officers now move on to the process that will, in about a year, result in their being fully qualified to begin solo patrol. During that period, they will complete local and field-training programs.
“I commend these officers on choosing to lead a life of service, and I have the utmost confidence they will perform their duties in a way that continues to build the public’s trust and confidence,” said newly appointed Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn.
The Arlington corps in the 144th session of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy included 14 males and nine females from 10 different states, including three military veterans and four with previous law-enforcement experience, county officials said.
In addition to English, languages spoken by members of the class include Spanish, Russian, Arabic and German.
At the academy, recruits completed more than 800 hours of training. They next head to a 12-week field-training program, working alongside a more seasoned officer.