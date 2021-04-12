[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on April 17 are expected to approve the latest round of Neighborhood Conservation projects, totaling $2.05 million in spending.
The projects had been approved last December by the Neighborhood Conservation Advisory Committee, based on an evaluation of 34 that had been submitted by communities participating in the program.
Those recommended for approval include:
• Intersection improvements at 6th Street North and North Edison Street in the Bluemont neighborhood ($659,000).
• Intersection improvements at 12th Street South and South Scott Street in the Columbia Heights neighborhood ($500,000).
• Street improvements, including a new sidewalk and crosswalks, on South Abingdon Street from 31st Street South to 31st Road South in the Fairlington neighborhood ($395,000).
• Park improvements at 11th Street North and North Danville Street in the Clarendon Courthouse neighborhood ($492,000).
Funding for the projects will come from bond referendums approved by voters in 2016 and 2018, and will leave approximately $2.3 million remaining in the Neighborhood Conservation account.
Most are very expensive intersection improvements that will serve as traffic choke points, including ART buses and Metrobuses.
