The Arlington Police Department has reported a new round of vehicle tamperings across the community.
• On Aug. 2 at 5:02 p.m., police responded to a report of two men looking into vehicles in the 200 blocks of North Edison Street and 5100 block of 1st Street North.
Investigation revealed that approximately 18 vehicles had been entered and rummaged through, with cash and personal effects taken.
During the investigation, one vehicle turned up missing, but it subsequently was located nearby and recovered.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’10”, with short hair and a long beard. The is no description of the second suspect.
• During the overnight hours of Aug. 2-3, nine vehicles in the 1200 to 1300 blocks of North Scott Street and the 1200 block of North Taft Street were found to have had their door handles removed and airbags stolen.
• During the overnight hours of Aug. 2-3, three vehicles in the 4100 block of South Four Mile Run Drive were rummaged through. A cellphone, wallet and credit cards were taken from one of the vehicles, and police believe the suspect also stole a 2014 Honda Civic.