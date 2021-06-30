[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A new state law requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist, if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate 3 feet in distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle.
Existing law had allowed, but did not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least 3 feet of distance.
(In addition to bicycles, the provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive-mobility device, moped, animal or animal-drawn vehicle.)
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said. “We all share our roads and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
The new law, which went into effect also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive-mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.