Arlington County Board members will hold 11 monthly meetings (Saturdays and the subsequent Tuesdays) in 2020, along with several hearings on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget and capital-improvement projects.
Regular meetings will be held on Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 13, July 18, Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 and, in each case, the following Tuesdays.
No meetings will be held in August.
All regular meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, with board members also meeting Tuesdays at 3 p.m. for board reports.
Hearings on the fiscal 2021 budget will be held on Tuesday, March 31 (spending) and Thursday, April 2 (tax rate), both beginning at 7 p.m. A hearing on the capital-improvement program will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
All meetings will be held at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
