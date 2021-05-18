[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
George Mason University students probably would have preferred a traditional in-person graduation ceremony in a packed EagleBank Arena, but deserve credit for overcoming uncertainty and adversity during the past year’s pandemic, university president Gregory Washington said during the virtual commencement on May 14.
“COVID has not just brought challenges, but also opportunities to do things differently, and your experience positions you to be a class like no other,” Washington said. “You’ve come through an experience faced by no other graduating class in the past 100 years.”
During the pandemic, GMU researchers shifted focus to COVID and made discoveries that had worldwide impacts, Washington said. The university also shifted more than 5,000 online to keep students on their academic trajectory, he said.
“We’ve thought and innovated outside the box and we’ve thought creatively within it,” Washington said.
Members of GMU’s Class of 2021, who earned 9,904 degrees and 821 certificates, hailed from 90 countries, 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and foreign military installations, school officials said.
Thirty-seven percent of bachelor’s degree recipients graduated in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, did 25 percent of those earning graduate degrees. GMU awarded 163 law degrees this year.
The top majors, in descending order, among the 6,364 students earning bachelor’s degrees were information systems and operations management, information technology, psychology (which tied for third place with criminology, law and society) and computer science.
The top five programs among the 3,083 master’s degree earners were, in the same order for the third consecutive year, curriculum and instruction, special education, data-analytics engineering, education leadership and business administration. Top programs among the 294 students who earned doctorates were education, psychology, economics, public policy, and conflict analysis and resolution, which tied for fifth with bioinformatics and computational biology.
The “virtual” ceremony, which followed a series of smaller, in-person recognition events earlier in the week, gave the class the “opportunity to come together as one university and share in our tremendous achievement,” said Avory Justin Ransome, who earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. “This ceremony is a tribute to the hard work, long hours and intense dedication we have put in for so many years,” he said.
Rector Jimmy Hazel presented the university’s highest award, the Mason Medal, to former U.S. Rep. Tom Davis (R-11th), who has served on GMU’s board of visitors for the past eight years and as a professor at the Schar School of Public Policy and Government.
Mason’s leaders and faculty understand the value of teamwork in delivering top-notch education, Davis said. The university is diverse not only in the makeup of its student body, but in the range of opinions and thought among faculty and students, he said.
“George Mason has it covered,” Davis said, adding, “No matter your level of education or erudition, when you hear people tell you something that doesn’t seem right, no matter how fancy they may articulate it, you’ve got to rely on plain, old common sense to determine the validity of their words.”
First Lady Jill Biden, who received an honorary doctorate in humane letters, said in a recorded message that Mason was special to her because many of her Northern Virginia Community College students transferred there.
Biden complimented the graduates on their perseverance.
“This year, each of you walked through the fire of a global pandemic and you made it to the other side,” Biden said. “You’ve found connections despite social distancing, you’ve found the strength to keep going. If you can do that, you can do anything.” When facing personal crises, graduates should remember they are not alone, let others help them bear the burden and do the same for others in return, she said.
“There are times when the most courageous thing we can do is lean on someone else,” Biden said.
After a masked interpretive-dance performance of “A Flame That Lights the Gloom,” by the university’s Winterguard, the deans of GMU’s various colleges presented their degree candidates and Washington confirmed them.
“I wish you continued success as you strive to better your life and make your mark,” said Sumeet Shrivastava, president of the George Mason University Alumni Association, as he lifted a glass of champagne to toast the graduates. “Remember, once a Patriot, always a Patriot.”