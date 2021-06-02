[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission meets Thursday to approve the next round of projects to be funded through I-95/I-395 HOT-lanes revenue, no Arlington projects will be in the hopper.
But it’s not a surprise: Arlington didn’t request support for any projects in the current round.
Thirteen projects totaling $22.73 million are proposed for funding. The projects being requested represent all those deemed eligible that had been submitted from across the region. They fit inside the expected $30 million in funding that is anticipated to be made available over the next two years through the “Commuter Choice” initiative, designed to reduce congestion in the I-395 corridor.
While no Arlington-centric projects are proposed for funding, there are a number of projects that will aid commuters heading to Arlington:
• The renewal of enhanced commuter-bus service from Dale City to Ballston, provided by OmniRide ($291,831).
• The renewal of express-bus service between Backlick North Park-and-Ride to the Pentagon, provided by Fairfax Connector ($1,386,000).
• Renewal of bus service from Staffordboro to the Pentagon, provided by OmniRide ($704,773).
• Enhanced bus service from Van Dorn Metro to the Pentagon, provided by the Alexandria transit agency DASH ($5,743,000).
The list to be approved by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission will then be forwarded to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for what is expected to be pro-forma ratification. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission runs a similar funding arrangement for projects along the Interstate 66 corridor.