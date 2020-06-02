Athletes and a coach for the Washington-Liberty Generals were honored with the biggest three high-school awards given annually by the Better Sports Club of Arlington.
Seniors Rebecca Stewart and William Murphy received female and male Athletes of the Year, respectively. Each were multiple-sport athletes for the Generals and received scholarship money from the club.
Stewart was a field hockey, lacrosse and indoor and outdoor track and field athlete. Murphy played football, wrestled and was on the outdoor track and field team.
Washington-Liberty’s girls head volleyball coach Aubrey Mosley was chosen as the 2019-20 Arlington High-School Coach of the Year. Mosley’s Generals won district and region championships this past fall and advanced to the state-tournament semifinals.
The selections and many others (listed below) were posted on the club’s Website at www.bettersportsclub.org, because no annual Better Sports Club of Arlington’s always popular and crowded banquet was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club is hoping to hold some semblance of what would be a 64th banquet in December or January to recognize the winners individually.
“Although we are unable to gather, the board did not want the accomplishments of our high-school student athletes to go unrecognized,” club president Bill Murray said. “We again went through our process of choosing a deserving senior student athlete for recognition in each and every high-school sport in Arlington.”
Individual high-school Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards are chosen from Arlington’s four schools – Bishop O’Connell, Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown.
The other Sportsmen and Sportswomen high-school awards went to Yorktown’s Alec Ellison, baseball; Yorktown’s Virginia Cochran, girls basketball; W-L’s Max Gieseman, boys basketball; W-L’s Jaiden Kearns, cheer; W-L’s Ellie Walsh, girls crew; W-L’s Michael Zuppas, boys crew; O’Connell’s Lizzie Vinci, girls cross country; Yorktown’s Albert Velikonja, boys cross country; Yorktown’s Mackenzie Morgan, dance; Wakefield’s Natalia Uro De Leon, field hockey; Yorktown’s Evan Rotker, football; W-L’s Kaiya Mitchell, girls golf; Yorktown’s Charlie Finn, boys golf; W-L’s Maddie Kuzdzal, gymnastics; O’Connell’s Brendan Fielman, ice hockey; Yorktown’s Kate Burke, girls lacrosse; Yorktown’s Luke Helfgott, boys lacrosse; Yorktown’s Zillia Dollinger, rifle; W-L’s Lucy Robinson, girls soccer and W-L’s Joe Core, boys soccer.
Also, Yorktown’s Jada Lansing, softball; Yorktown’s Natalie English, girls swim and dive; W-L’s Adi Kambhampaty, boys swim and dive; Yorktown’s Mila Sampson and Sophie Sampson, girls tennis; Yorktown’s Aidan Stroup, boys tennis; Yorktown’s Madilyn Henshaw, girls track and field; Wakefield’s Isaiah Mefford, boys track and field; Abby Lewis, girls Ultimate; Andrew London, boys Ultimate; O’Connell’s Skye Ferris and W-L’s Katherine Sheire, girls volleyball; and Yorktown’s Will Hurst, wrestling.
The club’s Sportsperson of the Year awardee was Noel Deskins, the recently-retired director of student activities at Wakefield.
The Club Member of the Year award went jointly to spouses Chris Valtin and Kim Valtin. The two have combined to hold the club positions of president, vice president/banquet chair, secretary and treasurer over the last six years. During their time with the club, thee two married.
The club’s Challenger Sportsman of the Year is Boy Scout Anton SosZey of Arlington Little League.
Each award winner eventually will be provided with a sizable trophy.
