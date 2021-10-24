[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Oct. 19 at 9:40 a.m., an individual approached the area of the 4400 block of 31st Street South in a vehicle, exited and fired shots at two individuals sitting outside a residential building before re-entering his vehicle and fleeing, Arlington police said.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a black male with medium-length dreadlocks. He was driving a dark-blue Toyota Prius.