Not masked and not vaccinated? The Arlington County Democratic Committee doesn’t want you at its fall events.
The community’s dominant political organization has set out a three-pronged set of requirements for those attending its monthly meetings and other gatherings for the coming months. Rules include:
• All attendees over the age of 12 must be vaccinated, and “may be asked to confirm their vaccination status.”
• Except when eating or drinking, masks are mandatory while indoors and “are strongly encouraged” while outdoors. Masks are required outdoors for those 12 and under.
• A 6-foot “social distance” must be maintained with those 12 and under and “is recommended for adult attendees whenever possible.”
The organization said its requirements are based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.