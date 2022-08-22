There’s no more free lunch at Arlington Public Schools. With some exceptions.
The start of the new school year will bring a return of paying for school-provided breakfasts and lunches, owing to an end of federal subsidies that had provided the meals to students for free since the arrival of COVID.
The cost for lunch will be $3.10 for elementary-school students, $3.20 for secondary-school students, with a standard $1.80 charge for breakfasts.
All students at Barcroft, Drew, Carlin Springs, Randolph and Barrett elementary schools will continue to receive free lunches under a federal-government program, and families with lower incomes whose students attend other schools can apply online for free or reduced-price meals.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]