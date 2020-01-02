It’s the most arcane piece of business the County Board is required to perform at its January organizational meeting, and the outcome this year is likely to be the same as in previous ones.
Board members are expected to vote tonight to not have a member of the public act as a tie-breaker, on the off chance the board ends up in a 2-2 tie with one member not voting.
Each year, under Virginia law, the board is required either to designate a member of the public to serve in that role, or to vote against having a tie-breaker.
The annual vote on whether to have a tie-breaker or not used to provide a showcase moment for County Board member Paul Ferguson, who always got to explain it to the public. Ferguson moved onward to become clerk of the Circuit Court more than a decade ago, leaving his successors to explain the vote to the public.
