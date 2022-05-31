The submission period is open for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s 16-month 2022-23 calendar.
“Scroll through the pictures of your pet on your camera full to find the perfect shot, or get the camera and treats out and start snapping,” the organization said, announcing that the entry period and voting runs from June 1-15, with calendars (which run from September 2022 to December 2023) available for purchase through June 22.
The cost is $10 per entry, and the organization has a goal of raising $30,000 through the initiative.
The entries with the highest vote totals will receive special placement in the calendar, and all entrants will appear in photo montages.
For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.
