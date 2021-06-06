[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Community Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2021 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award.
Nominations are due by Friday, July 2, and are open to those “who have served Arlington in an extraordinary way during these extraordinary times, those who have served Arlington over a lifetime, and those who have done both,” the foundation said.
The awards are named in honor of Circuit Court Chief Justice William T. Newman Jr., who founded the Arlington Community Foundation and currently serves as its president-emeritus.
In 2020, the award was presented collectively to those serving on the front lines of the COVID pandemic. Recent individual recipients have included Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez and John Milliken.
The award will be presented in the fall. For information on the initiative and how to nominate, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.