The Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce will receive $300,000 from the federal government's fiscal year 2023 budget, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The NVBCC is the only chamber in Virginia to have received such funding. The chamber serves the Black-owned business community in Northern Virginia with networking opportunities, education, training, resources and other support.
The funding will be used for the chamber's Build Thriving Returns Now program, which will increase resources, training certifications and educational opportunities for member businesses.
Sheila K. Dixon, executive director of the chamber, thanked Virginia's U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, for their support of the funding request.
"This funding will make a real difference to the small businesses we serve, and we look forward to continuing to work with our elected officials to create opportunities for all Virginians,” Dixon added.
The chamber serves Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, the city of Alexandria, and the other municipalities in the region.