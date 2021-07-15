Home sales across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions were up a cumulative 21 percent during the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the COVID pandemic upended the local real-estate market.
A total of 21,706 properties went to closing in the five localities between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, according to new data from MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on figures from Bright MLS.
That’s up from 17,946 transactions during the first six months of 2019, and includes sales in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria.
All five jurisdictions saw increases in 2021-vs.-2019 sales:
• Transactions totaled 9,687 in Fairfax County, up from 8,150.
• Sales stood at 4,417 in Prince William County, up from 3,749.
• Transactions in Loudoun County stood at 4,215, up from 3,308.
• Sales in Arlington were 1,760, up from 1,417.
• In Alexandria, transactions totaled 1,627, up from 1,322.
Attempting to compare the first six months of 2021 to the same period in 2020 would run into a COVID problem, as the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 momentarily derailed the local real-estate market. Home sales were among the first things to rebound, however, with the market springing back to life in June 2020 and not looking back.