Northern Virginia’s year-over-year jobs comeback generally mirrors that of the commonwealth as a whole, according to new state data.
The local region’s change in non-farm employment was up 45,800 (to 1,526,800) June 2021 to June 2022, according to figures released Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That represents 37.1 percent of the 123,400 additional jobs (rising to 4,045,100) statewide during the same period, according to state data.
Since Northern Virginia currently represents 37.7 percent of the total jobs in Virginia, its comeback, while slightly lower than the statewide increase, was effectively right in line with it.
After Northern Virginia came the Richmond area, which saw a rebound of 15,800 jobs year over year, and the Hampton Roads region, which was up 8,300.
Northern Virginia’s increase in total jobs during the period was 3.1 percent, the same as the state total. Across the commonwealth’s metropolitan areas, year-over-year jobs increases grew from 1 percent (Roanoke) to 8.2 percent (Blacksburg-Christiansburg).
The private sector was responsible for 125,700 new jobs over the 12-month period, an increase of 3.9 percent. The leisure/hospitality industry, which was by far the most impacted by COVID, continued its rebound, showing 17.9 percent more jobs in June 2022 than in June 2021.
Public-sector employment was down 2,300 (0.3%) owing to a drop of 4,200 in federal-government employment.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]