Supporters of Northern Virginia’s opera scene are hoping to reanimate the dormant Opera Guild of Northern Virginia, which through the years has raised funds and provided other support to opera organizations as well as promoting fellowships among those who appreciate the art form and introducing children to the unique and inclusive nature of opera.
The Opera Guild of Northern Virginia never actually died (“it has its own internal structure, staff and volunteers, as well as its own accountant,” supporters said) but in recent years has been inactive.
Miriam Miller, president of Opera Nova – a professional opera organization that succeeded Opera Theatre of Northern Virginia following its 2011 closure – said the time was right to bring it back to support the arts.
“We are just pushing love, love they neighbor, love your family, love the common good,” Miller said in a recent appeal to supporters of Opera Nova to back the initiative.
A resuscitated Opera Guild of Northern Virginia would serve as a conduit to Opera Volunteers International, which “will give Opera Nova a seat at the top level of the opera world,” Miller said.
Jose Sacin, artistic director of Opera Nova, said the organization is “standing on the shoulders of 60 years of creative expression,” and praised efforts to promote opera through performances designed to appeal to young students.
“I want all children to experience the sheer magic of a live operatic experience,” he said.
For information on Opera Nova and efforts to breathe life into the Opera Guild of Northern Virginia, see the Website at https://www.operanova.net.
