A partnership of Northern Virginia regional organizations will receive $69,600 from a state COVID-19 recovery fund to build a "Back to Work" website for the region.
The grant was one of four announced Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam totaling $341,800 awarded to organizations in different regions of the state. In all, Northam said, the grants are part of more than $14.66 million that will be dedicated to a new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program to address the near and long-term economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative was created through a restructuring of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) funding, approved by the GO Virginia board.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, and we must use every asset we have to assist businesses and communities as we rebuild,” Northam said. “GO Virginia will be a key partner as we work to spearhead an economic recovery and drive new economic development."
In Northern Virginia, the funding will be used to build a Back to Work Website and Information Program, which will create a “one-stop shop” for businesses in the region. The project is a partnership between the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance and will be guided by the region's new Back to Work Leadership Task Force. The website will feature information on business continuity, recovery, and worker training and retraining, as well as content that specifically addresses business solutions through a webinar series.
The target audience for the site will be businesses of all sizes - especially small businesses -- as well as job seekers looking for training opportunities that may be necessary for them to return to work. Information will also be available from the partner local governments and educational institutions.
In addition to the Northern Virginia Chamber and the Economic Development Alliance, partners in the project include Northern Virginia Community College; George Mason University; Arlington/Alexandria and Fairfax/Loudoun/Prince William workforce boards; Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William economic development authorities; and the Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Dulles Regional and Reston chambers of commerce.
In another economic development announcement Monday, Northam said that ASGN Inc., which provides information technology and professional consulting services, will move its corporate headquarters from Calabasas, Calif., to Henrico County in the Richmond suburbs and create a total of 700 jobs across the state. The company plans to invest $5 million in its new headquarters, where it will create 121 jobs. ASGN will also invest $7.4 million to expand its operations elsewhere in Virginia, adding 147 jobs in Virginia Beach, 74 jobs in Roanoke, and 358 additional jobs in other communities.
ASGN subsidiary Apex Systems LLC was founded in Richmond in 1995 and employs about 4,000 people statewide, primarily in Henrico, Northern Virginia, Roanoke and Virginia Beach.
