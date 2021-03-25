Organizers of the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, which was canceled last fall due to public-health conditions, are planning a comeback for 2021.
Organizers on March 24 detailed plans for an all-outdoor event to be held across the region from Sept. 18-29, and are in the process of securing venues and event directors.
“We also need volunteers to assist the event directors, and are hoping participants, past participants and members of their families will sign up,” said Michael McLaughlin, acting chair of the non-profit organization.
Senior Olympics is open to individuals age 50 and older – although some participants are twice that age – living in Northern Virginia, and is sponsored by eight jurisdictions across the region.
In pre-pandemic times, up to 60 different indoor and outdoor events were held at nearly 30 venues across the region, drawing hundreds of participants.
Information and updates will be available at www.nvso.us.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.