September marks the first anniversary of the launch of Plant NOVA Trees, a region-wide effort by more than 100 local organizations and thousands of individuals to promote native trees and shrubs in Northern Virginia.
“There are many ways to help out,” the organization noted. “The simplest is to see if you have a good place to plant a tree or shrub – and then plant it! Fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs, because they can concentrate on building strong root systems and avoid the stress of summer weather.”
So far, individuals have reported planting almost 4,000 trees and shrubs as part of the campaign. Local governments, parks and community associations also are working to plant trees.
By reporting these plantings on a Plant NOVA Trees Website form, volunteers are also helping the Virginia Department of Forestry meet its goal of 600,000 trees planted in Northern Virginia by 2025, to help the region meet goals to protect the Chesapeake Bay.
Information on how to choose and plant a native tree or shrub is available on the Plant NOVA Trees Website at https://www.plantnovatrees.org/.
As part of the initiative, more than 200 volunteers have worked to alert homeowners to trees at risk in residential areas; identified over 21,000 trees at risk in non-residential areas; and saved 3,500 trees, organizers said.
At local garden centers, volunteers have hung thousands of tags on native trees, making them easy to identify.
Many local garden centers also are promoting native trees and shrubs in honor of Celebrate Native Trees Week, which runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
