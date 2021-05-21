[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
You may not know it with all the people still wandering around masked up, but nearly 100,000 Arlington residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID.
The latest figure – 96,993 to be precise – was released May 20 by county officials, and counted the current vaccination status as of the day before, based on Virginia Department of Health figures. Figures include vaccines given to Arlington residents within Virginia through public and private providers.
According to the May 20 data:
• A total of 46.7 percent of all Arlington residents ages 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. (Until recently, those ages 12 to 15 have been unable to receive the vaccine, so the percentage of those 16+ that have been vaccinated is likely over the 50-percent mark.)
• A total of 21.1 percent of that 12+ cohort (43,929 residents) has received one dose of vaccine.
• A total of 32.2 percent (66,866) is unvaccinated.
County officials are targeting a 70-percent vaccination rate; 145,452 residents ages 12 and older would need to receive the vaccine to hit that mark.