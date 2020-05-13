With the cancellation of the Northern Virginia Swimming League season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that means the NVSL diving season is also canceled for the 2020 summer campaign.
The five-week regular season was scheduled to begin June 23, then have a two-week post season, capped with the individual all-star competition.
Team dues will be fully refunded and senior swimmers and divers will have the opportunity to apply for 2020 NVSL scholarships. The league is discussing allowing senior swimmers and divers who would have participated in their final season this summer to return for the 2021 campaign.
Even though the NVSL season is officially canceled for the first time in league history, if pools do open at some point, and depending on restrictions and limitations, some kind of informal, unofficial and unsanctioned NVSL dive meets could still take place. Any such competitions would depend on individual pools and social distancing restrictions.
The diving league consists of 48 teams and eight divisions.
