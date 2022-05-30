Nicholas Yenson, a graduate of Bishop O’Connell High School, set to perform in the cast of “The Pajama Game” being performed by 42nd Street Moon troupe in San Francisco.
The production runs June 2-19.
“It’s nerve-wracking to be back doing a musical after two years away from live theater,” Yenson said. “That said, it’s a strong moment to be doing the show as American workers begin to rediscover the power of unions.”
“What makes ‘The Pajama Game’ great theater is that many of the themes which resonated in the 1950s still resonate today – workplace romance, clashes between management and labor, and the great middle--class struggle to do more than just get by,” said Daniel Thomas, executive director of the production. “We’re fortunate to have been given permission to adapt portions of the script, using material from both the 1973 and 2006 revivals as well as our own revisions, to ensure that the romantic leads are each given strength and struggles in equal measure. By working with playwright Annie Potter, we’ve strived to make contemporary the more dated relational aspects.”
For information on the performance, see the Website at 42ndstmoon.org/the-pajama-game.
