Don’t expect hours of operation at Arlington’s two county-government natures centers to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year, or maybe ever, but local leaders say that doesn’t mean nature programs won’t have priority in coming years.
“We need to bring nature to where people are . . . meet people where they are,” Department of Parks and Recreation director Jane Rudolph said during a work session on the department’s fiscal 2023 budget.
Gulf Branch and Long Branch nature centers were shut down in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, and like many Arlington-government operations, were painfully slow to reopen. Before the pandemic, both centers were open Tuesdays through Sundays; currently, if you include Potomac Overlook Regional Park (located in Arlington but run by the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority/NOVA Parks), there is at least one nature center in Arlington open each of those six days.
At other times, local staff may be out at schools or other venues, Rudolph said.
“There’s nature-center programming happening; it might not be happening in the nature center,” she said.
The two county-run local nature centers occupy a place not unlike the school system’s planetarium or the Phoebe Hall Knipling Outdoor Lab: Beloved by the public but sometimes taken for granted by county leaders and budget-crunchers.
Some of those leaders, however, are unabashed fans.
“We used to take our children to the nature centers on weekends quite regularly, many many years ago now,” County Board member Libby Garvey said at the budget hearing.
Rudolph said her hope for the coming year was to use funding for temporary workers to increase hours at the nature center, including perhaps evening hours, then over the coming year take a deeper look at hours, staffing and programming.
That, to County Board members, seemed a fair approach.
“You’ve got so much on your plate right now,” Garvey acknowledged. “You can’t concentrate on everything at once.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]