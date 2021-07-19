Old Dominion Cotillion marks 30 years of improving lives

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Old Dominion Cotillion marked its 30th anniversary on July 10 by celebrating the debut of six young women from the local area.
Since its inception, the Old Dominion Cotillion has focused on preparing young ladies for adulthood with grace, poise and a sense of social responsibility. The program culminates with a ball held at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, which gives young ladies the opportunity to replace blue jeans with an elegant gown and truly celebrates a young woman’s transition to a member of society.
The Old Dominion Cotillion is a women’s organization that was established in 1991 and is focused enrichment, social and philanthropic activities. In addition to enrichment activities, the young women and their families enjoy numerous social events throughout the year.
The organization’s board of governors announced the debut of the following lovely young ladies: Miss Lauren Elizabeth Dorfman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Dorfman of Reston; Miss Farrah Brennan Greeves, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Greeves of Vienna; Miss Skye Sunghwi Ilies, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randall Jones of Vienna; Miss Kathryn Francis Maher, daughter of Mr. Paul Maher of Burke and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Cox of Springfield; Miss Ainsley Lauren McCabe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicklas McCabe of Arlington; and Miss Emma Catherine Wetmore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Wetmore of Ashburn.
The debutantes, dressed in white Cinderella-like ball gowns, were presented by their fathers. After the formal presentation, the debutantes, their escorts and guests danced the night away to music by Rendezvous. This year’s event also included two future debutantes, three post-debutantes and two post-post debutantes, along with active alumnae from classes dating back to 1992.
In addition to learning social graces, the young women also participate in many activities throughout the social season. Due to the pandemic, the social season was extended from September 2019 to July 2021, and included “virtual” events like stress management and financial awareness, as well as holiday caroling to benefit the Harmony at Chantilly senior residents in Herndon.
The cotillion program is open to all girls in grades seven through 12. Membership is now open for the 2021-22 social season, which begins in September with an invitational tea and concludes with the 31st-anniversary debutante ball in July 2022.
For information, see the Website at http://www.olddominioncotillion.org.