Our very first profile of the 2020s brings us to the always-in-fashion Woodmont community, where a lovely three-level colonial is the centerpiece of a verdant lot of more than 10,000 square feet and features quiet cul-de-sac living that is just a single stoplight to D.C.
A distinctive property with nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, the home serves up expansive living spaces and the bonus of a “home-within-a-home” on the lower level, perfect for guests, an au pair, an older teen or in-laws.
The end result is an homage to serene living, yet with easy access to everything from employment centers (like the incoming HQ2) to nearby parkland.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,375,000 by Donna Hamaker of Buck & Associates.
Ringed by large trees and featuring a welcoming wraparound front porch as well as a lovely deck behind, the main level is built for both entertaining in style and daily living. A large living room (complemented by a bay window), airy dining room, grand kitchen/breakfast area (with eco-friendly “ice stone” countertops and family room with wood-burning fireplace showcase elegance.
There is a main-level bedroom; it also would work well as a home office, highlighting the versatility of the design. This space even offers its own entrance to the exterior.
Upstairs, a master retreat with bath and walk-in closet occupies its own wing, while three additional bedrooms are found nearby.
Downstairs, there is a large recreation room (with kitchenette as well as access to one of two side decks on this level). Two additional bedrooms and a bonus space – also usable as a bedroom if desired – can be found here, along with a second deck area. Nine-foot ceilings on this level mean you’ll always feel a sense of spaciousness surrounding you.
The location puts you within steps of Fort C.F. Smith Park – a local gem in our estimation.
The 2020s will bring perhaps as many as 500 or more Sun Gazette reviews of Arlington homes. This very first one sets the tone of excellence that all will hopefully follow!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
