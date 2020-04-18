The Preservation Arlington advocacy group has come up with a unique way of getting out its story – and that of Arlington’s historic past – during the COVID-19 pandemic: Online jigsaw puzzles.
Dozens of such puzzles, representing Arlington’s local historic districts as well as communities in the county that are on the National Register of Historic Places, currently are available on the organization’s Website at www.preservationarlington.org.
“The puzzles are randomly set up with the number and shape of pieces,” organization officials said. “Puzzlers can change it around to meet their puzzling skill level or that of their children. And once we are out of this stay-at-home order, we hope you can visit some of these sites in person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.